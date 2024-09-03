Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Old National Bancorp worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,142,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 188.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 97,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

