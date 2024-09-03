Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Oliveda International Stock Up 7.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.
Oliveda International Company Profile
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
