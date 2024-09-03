Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

