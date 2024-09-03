Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

