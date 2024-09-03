OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

OCX opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

