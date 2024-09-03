ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,095 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $34,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.5 %

OKE opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

