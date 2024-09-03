Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $205,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 95.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.73. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

