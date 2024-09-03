Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 41.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

