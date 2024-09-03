Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODV. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

ODV opened at C$2.83 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

