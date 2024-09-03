Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.
About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF
The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.
