Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

