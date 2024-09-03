Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 31,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 57,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $288.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,193,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.