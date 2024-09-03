Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,371.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,146 shares of company stock worth $6,414,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Up 0.6 %

QTWO opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $75.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

