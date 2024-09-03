Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $299.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

