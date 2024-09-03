Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,497 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

