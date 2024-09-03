Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 645,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

