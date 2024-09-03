Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

