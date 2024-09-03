Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

