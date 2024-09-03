Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $689,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,162 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,396 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

