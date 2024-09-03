Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Colony Bankcorp worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

