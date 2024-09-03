Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,881 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.