Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,881 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TVTX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.