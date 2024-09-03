Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 362,221 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 702.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,645 shares of company stock worth $721,655. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

