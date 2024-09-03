Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 640,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

