Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $313.63 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

