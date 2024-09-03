Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,484 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

