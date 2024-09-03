Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

