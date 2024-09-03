Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,529 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

Insider Activity at PTC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

