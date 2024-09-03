Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 395,800 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 395,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of OraSure Technologies worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $334.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

