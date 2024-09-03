Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,791 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,337,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $2,308,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

