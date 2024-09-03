Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,838 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

WBD opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

