Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,569 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $212.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

