Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,999 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

