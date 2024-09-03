Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 96,609 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,609 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PlayAGS worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70,799 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in PlayAGS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,837,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 214.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 563,843 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $5,841,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AGS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

