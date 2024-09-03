Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642,623 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.