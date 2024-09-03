Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 6,288.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $586.17 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,828. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.