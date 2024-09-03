Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

