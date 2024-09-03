Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

