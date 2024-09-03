Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.