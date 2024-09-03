PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Shares Down 3.4%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

PICC Property and Casualty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $1.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. PICC Property and Casualty’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

