Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Shares Up 1.4%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

