Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $898.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,760,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 770,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 307.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 522,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 394,479 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 499.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

