Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 1.1%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.
Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.
