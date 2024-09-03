PrairieView Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $273.05. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

