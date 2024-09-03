Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $25.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on PRMW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Primo Water Stock Performance
PRMW opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primo Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primo Water
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.