Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1,972.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,510 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Krystal Biotech worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

