Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in V.F. by 125.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Argus raised shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

