Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

