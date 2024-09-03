Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Signet Jewelers worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SIG opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

