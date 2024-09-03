Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 166,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of NOV worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,686,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 1.0 %

NOV stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.