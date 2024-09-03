Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SouthState by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Price Performance
SSB opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
SouthState Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SouthState
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.