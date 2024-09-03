Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SouthState by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.